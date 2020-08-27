Washington Football team cancel practice on Thursday to engage in open dialogue about racial injustice

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – In a statement from Head Coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday, he said the team will not practice on Thursday, and will instead engage in an open dialogue about racial injustice.

This comes in the wake of Jacob Blake, a 29-year old Black man, who was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 23rd.

It has been a very difficult day on many levels. After many conversations with Head Coach Ron Rivera and Jason, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s practice at FedExField to engage in meaningful dialogue on social injustice. pic.twitter.com/7rGYYxDurD — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) August 27, 2020

In his statement, Ron Rivera stated:

“Jason Wright and I worked this afternoon to develop a response that has the right balance between the business of football and being truly thoughtful about the social injustice we witnessed with this latest incident in Wisconsin. We went to Mr. Snyder with our plan for tomorrow and we were given his complete support and approval.”

“Friday we can return to football. But tomorrow will be about reflection instead. In place of our practice at FedEx Field, the players, coaches, and football staff will meet as a football family and we will continue our open dialogue on the issues of racism and social injustice in our country. Mr. Snyder and Jason will join us in our discussion with the team tomorrow, just as Mr. Snyder and I will support Jason in similar discussions we are planning for members of the business and stadium side of the organization. We are all in this together. And as a team we will work to figure out ways that we can make a positive impact in our communities.”