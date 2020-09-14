Washington Football team beat Philadelphia Eagles in season opener

Washington's next game is against the Arizona Cardinals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Football Team kicked off their season at home, beating NFC East division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-17.

Running back Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins rallied Washington, scoring 27 unanswered points to beat the Eagles in Head Coach Ron Rivera’s debut.

“So, pretty much the moral of the speech was: “We’re home. We’re the home team. They’re the visitors,” said Haskins in a post-game interview. There’s no reason why we should be feeling like we should be a little bro to them in a sense.” So for me, it was find a way to win.”

Haskins made this speech to his teammates during halftime, while Head Coach Ron Rivera received an IV for his treatment. This was pre-planned, as confirmed by Rivera in his post game press conference, as a safety measure.

A large part of Washington’s offensive momentum came from the entire defensive unit, specifically the defensive line. The entire unit recorded 8 sacks against the Eagles, seven of them coming from the line. Ryan Kerrigan led the way with 2 sacks, while rookie Chase Young got himself on as well.

With two sacks in this game, Ryan Kerrigan also became the franchise’s all-time leading sacks leader, with 92 in total; beating Dexter Manley for the record.

