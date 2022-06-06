WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in D.C. Sunday night.
They first responded to the 3300 block of 10th Place Southeast around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found one man who was still breathing with gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital.
Two other women were also shot, but police said they walked to a nearby hospital on their own.
No arrests were made, but police are looking out for a white SUV with no tags. They found shell casings on the scene.
Stick with WDVM 25 for the newest details on this developing story. Download the app to get the latest.