WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in D.C. Sunday night.

They first responded to the 3300 block of 10th Place Southeast around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found one man who was still breathing with gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital.

Two other women were also shot, but police said they walked to a nearby hospital on their own.

No arrests were made, but police are looking out for a white SUV with no tags. They found shell casings on the scene.