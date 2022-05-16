WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Deaths in the DC Jail has sparked an emergency visit from Councilmember Trayon White.

According to the news release tweeted out by Councilmember White, there was an “inmate that died in the custody of DC Jail” whose cause of death has not been released.

On Sunday, it was reported that two other inmates overdosed. A staff member was able to save one inmate with Narcan, and that inmate is currently in the hospital, while the other inmate died as a result.

“Since Friday, I have followed up on reported concerns about the conditions and mistreatment of inmates at the D.C. Jail. I spoke to the family of an inmate that died in the jail’s psychiatric unit,” said Councilmember White. “The mother of the deceased is outraged, having last heard from her son on Mother’s Day.”

There has been a growing concern made to Councilmember White about the inhumane conditions and the mistreatment. According to the news release, some of the complaints came from inmates that were there during the inmate’s death on Friday.

Councilmember White said he met with an inmate in solitary confinement and said the inmate complained about not receiving medical treatment for his gunshot wound to his head.

Photos and documents have been sent to the Correctional Information Council from Councilmember White, and he said he intends to follow up on the situation.