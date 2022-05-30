WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It had been a long time coming, and thousands filled downtown Washington, D.C., Monday, as the National Memorial Day Parade returned for the first time since 2019.

“I know it’s been gone for a long time. I know everybody’s happy,” said Vincent Brown. “They’ve been looking for this for a long time. I hope everything’s going back to the way it was.”

The parade took its regular route along Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 17th Street. Parade watchers cheered the active-duty military who participated, along with the bands, floats, and even a celebrity, Gary Sienese. The award-winning actor is known for his work helping veterans and first responders.

Lt. Colonel James Harvey III — one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen — served as Grand Marshal.

What helped brighten the mood was the weather.

“I’m also excited it’s a beautiful day, and it’s finally summer,” said Emily Roessler as she watched her first parade downtown.

It certainly felt like summer as temperatures soared into the upper 80s. As a result, many people looked for ways to stay cool, including bottled water.

“I was excited to come on down and see what kind of things we got for the parade,” said Roessler. “And maybe get an ice cream from the food truck.”

While the parade seemed festive, it also reminded us why we gather on this holiday, including a riderless horse to signify the American troops who gave their lives in service to the nation.