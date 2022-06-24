WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A major decision to overturn Roe V. Wade could have implications beyond just abortion rights.

In his concurrence, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas said rights to contraceptives, gay marriage and same-sex intimacy should also be overturned.

“This feels really surreal and it feels really personal as well,” said Dr. Simone Kolysh, a sociologist in Maryland. “This concerns me because I’m married, to a woman. And I’m also in an interracial marriage.”

Kolysh married their wife in 2017.

“What we’re going to do as a couple, who has an in vitro fertilized child… we’re going to contact an estate attorney in the state of Maryland,” she said. “We have to act as if same-sex marriage is overturned, as if interracial marriage is overturned… that means we have to worry about birth certificates, we have to worry about wills.”

“The decision as written goes to great pains to say it shouldn’t affect any other privacy rights,” explained Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign.

However, she did say it’s a call to action.

“Justice Thomas’s concurrence is sort of a call to folks who want to undermine protections for LGBTQ people. That want to turn back the clock to an era that was less equal and less fair. And so we do expect that there will be challenges to these rulings. Justice Thomas is inviting it from folks,” she said.

“It was a bad feeling in my gut that my family and so many others will have to navigate all this,” Mark Eckstein, co-chair of advocacy for Metro DC Pflag, a group that provides support and resources for LGBTQ families.

He said people shouldn’t panic but be prepared for what could happen next.

“I don’t think it’s a clear path forward to, in the very short run, outlawing same-sex marriage,” he said. I think the message is to, yes prepare yourself and kind of get educated and up to speed on some of the dynamics that will come from this ruling.”

No other justice signed onto Thomas’s concurrence.