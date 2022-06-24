FILE – Anti-scaling fencing blocks off the Supreme Court, May 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday which was the landmark case that legalized abortions throughout the nation.

This opinion came from the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Mississippi enacted a ban on abortions past 15 weeks along with several other states.

Now the decision on whether to allow abortions falls on individual states. There are at least 13 states which have so called trigger laws set to ban abortions. Those states on stand by to potentially criminalize abortions include Kentucky, Louisiana, South Dakota, Idaho, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice immediately applauded the decision after the news broke.

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting. I will not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and my legal team if clarification in our laws needs to be made.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

A draft of the opinion was released last month by Politico, which suggested the Supreme Court intended on overturning Roe v. Wade.

