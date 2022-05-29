WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A Rookie DC firefighter saved a woman from a burning apartment building.

According to DC Fire and EMS on Twitter, the fire was in the 2100 block of I St. Northeast. The fire was trapped on the first floor of the three-story apartment building.

Probationary Firefighter Kojo Saunders of Engine 10 made a fantastic rescue effort. He identified and retrieved an adult female victim from her burning home with barely six months of experience. According to DC Fire, he is the second probationary firefighter to make a rescue this year.