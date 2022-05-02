WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for suspects who held victims at gunpoint and forced them to withdraw money at an ATM early Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police say an unidentified number of victims got into a vehicle that was believed to be ride-share in the 600 block of Florida Avenue NW.

During the ride, the suspects pulled out a handgun and locked the doors to the vehicle. Police say the suspects drove the victims around, demanding they take out money from an ATM. The suspects left the scene after the victims withdrew the money.

Police released surveillance footage of the incident. The vehicle is described as a white Dodge Charger.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (202) 727-9099. MPD is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information regarding the incident.