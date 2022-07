WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On July 6, 1997, at the Starbucks in Georgetown, three employees were shot several times and put in a backroom of the store to be found by another employee around 5 a.m. the following morning.

July 6, 2022, marks the 25th Anniversary of the murder, and Starbucks, located at 1810 Wisconsin Avenue NW, held a special ceremony for the victims. Three Starbucks aprons with each victim’s name were displayed while people came to remember their lost lives.