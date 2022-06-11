WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The 2022 Capital Pride festival is being held on June 11. Hundreds of thousands of people showed up for the planned events and while the weekend was filled with celebration, the crowd also discussed the fight for equality that was ahead of them.

A glimpse of the parade rolling down 14th Street #DCPride2022 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/bXzorwA6gj — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) June 11, 2022

Pride goers could be heard chanting, “Happy Pride!” and “Pride is back!” among excitement, dancing and pops of color that filled the District. Kate Gilligan, a transgender woman, said, “It’s fabulous. The power that I feel when I walk around because every single person has had to go through coming out.”

Gilligan’s sentiment echoed through the crowd. Thomas Campbell, a transgender man, visiting from Ohio with his parents said, “It’s great to see the community. It gives you a lot of hope, and for me, to know that I’m not alone.”

While the celebrations and spirits were high, the community and allies discussed the ongoing fight for equality. Ally Miranda Burr said, “Policies around the country restricting in schools what people can learn about, what they can talk about. I think it’s important that we be visible where we can when we can, so people know they’re not alone.” Campbell’s mother, Sarah, said, “I would like for politicians to stop targeting the most vulnerable parts of society, the children of the most vulnerable parts of society, for their own political gain.”

“Certainly, we’re all oppressed. This isn’t the oppression Olympics, but there’s a lot of identities that aren’t often thought about or represented,” Campbell said. Gilligan said, “When I was young, the word ‘transgender’ didn’t exist, and I thought something was wrong with me. It’s medically accepted, so when I see these kids and parents, the law making it even harder, it just breaks my heart.”

For many, the solution is at the polls. Gilligan said, “I hope more rational and reasonable and medically sound politicians get elected so we can stop this nonsense.” Burr also said, ‘With who we vote for, that we’re electing officials who will enact policies that keep everyone safe, keep everyone’s rights available.”

While everyone does not trust the political process, they said festivals like Pride give them hope for the future. Campbell said, “I don’t have faith in politicians. I have faith in the community. I have faith that we will protect each other, we will stand together and we will make demands.”