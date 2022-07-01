For the second day in a row, Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of the robbery of a mail carrier.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the robbery of a postal carrier that took place late Friday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the carrier was in the 200 block of Florida Ave. NW when someone with a gun came up to the carrier and demanded property. The carrier did what the person said. Then, the person left the area in a black Mercedes.

The department said that the information was preliminary and may change.

The incident came the day after two people robbed mail carriers in the District and Montgomery County, Md.

The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said the first incident on Thursday (June 30) took place shortly before 1 p.m. in Takoma Park. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said two people with a gun came up to a carrier who was delivering mail in the 7400 block of Holly Ave. Officers with the Takoma Park Police Department responded to the situation, too. They said the robbers took some of the mail carrier’s personal property, then ran off towards Cedar Avenue to a black sedan that was waiting for them. Police said the mail carrier was not hurt seriously.

In that case, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said shortly before 1:20 p.m., two people matching the descriptions of those involved in the robbery in Maryland approached a mail carrier in the 5900 block of 8th St. NE in Washington. They pulled out a gun, demanded property, then headed towards a black car.

Postal inspectors are working with the Metropolitan Police Department and the Takoma Park Police Department in their investigation.

USPIS issued a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the people responsible for the incidents. If you have information that can help postal inspectors, you can call 1-877-876-2455.