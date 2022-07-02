WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect for a June 26 assault with a dangerous weapon in the 200 block of V St., Northwest.

At around 2 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the area, they found no victim but evidence of a shooting. A little bit later, an adult male and female were found at a hospital being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

A security camera recorded the suspect.

Anyone who can identify this individual or knows about this incident should take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.