WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed and many others injured at Moechella, the deadly block party and music festival along U Street two weekends ago.



Pictures of the person of interest. Courtesy DC Police.

DC Police say they have a person of interest in that shooting that sent thousands of people scrambling, injuring 4 others including a police officer.

The police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

