WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are responding to a shooting in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest 14th and U Street in Washington, D.C.

According to the DC Police Twitter account, there were multiple people shot including a Metropolitan Police Department Officer.

14th and U Street is the location of the HBCU festival Moechella to celebrate the Juneteenth Holiday, it was advertised as “a peaceful demonstration.”

Police said they are looking for a black male about 5’4″ with curly hair wearing all black.