WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A man was shot and killed in the 5300 block of Astor Place, Southeast, on Wednesday.

Police first responded around 1:00 a.m. when they received reports about a shooting. They found the victim, 24-year-old Delonte Williams of Southeast, DC, in the vestibule of a building. Fire and EMS responded, and they found that he was already dead. The man’s body stayed on scene until he was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police ask that anyone with any information call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.