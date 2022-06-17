Sure, there are top name singers and musicians who are part of Something in the Water, but the Pharrell-led event offers activities for people of all ages...and at no cost.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The sounds of Something in the Water will be filling the city throughout the Juneteenth Weekend, but there are plenty of other things to do as part of the event that runs from June 17 to June 19. These include activities for adults and children.

DC+XQ Community Market

Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The DC+XQ Community Market features vendors, merchants, entrepreneurs, and entertainers who represent the culture and vibe that are DC. In fact, three artists, Keyonna Jones, Jamilla Okubo, and Chris Pyrate will create an original visual representation of the community.

The community market is in the USDA Parking Lot at Independence Avenue SW and 12th Street SW. You’ll find DJs, food, art, goods, entertainment, interactive experiences, and more. It’s family-friendly, with things for people of all ages to enjoy for free.

Here are some of vendors listed:

The Madness Shop

Afro Soca Love

Arielle Oyster Company

Black Girl Ventures (Sunday Only)

Bun’d Up

Chris Pyrate and Friends

Femly

Flavorture

Kitchen Savages

Little Miner Taco

Minority Business Development Agency

Mocktail Club

Paradyce Clothing Company

Qi Essential Oils

Stop Smack’N

That Philly Spot

The Museum DC

The Spice Suite

The Village DC: Cafe + Lab

Turning Natural

Pop-Up Church Service

Sunday, June 19

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pop-up church service takes place at West Potomac Park, which is the home of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. The event is free and open to everyone of every age. There will be gospel choirs, dance ministry, and worship leaders. The list of performers and people making appearances includes Aaron Moses, Anthony Brown, Howard Gospel Choir, JJ Hairston, Jon Batiste, Kierra Sheard, Ricky Dillard, Tamela Mann, Tamar Braxton, Tim Bowman Jr, Travis Green and Voices of Fire.