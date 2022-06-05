WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District has its first confirmed case of Orthopox.

According to a news release from DC Health, “on June 4, the DC Public Health Lab confirmed the first positive Orthopox case in a District resident who reported recent travel to Europe. As a result, the collected samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further testing and confirmation of the Monkeypox virus.”

This person is isolated, and there is no immediate risk to the public. DC Health is working to identify and monitor all close contacts, and there are no other known cases in Washington at this time.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially fatal viral virus spread by direct touch with bodily fluid or monkeypox lesions. Spread by droplets in the air from long face-to-face contact with infected objects such as bedding or clothing is less common.

According to the CDC, monkeypox symptoms include a headache, muscle aches, fever or flu-like symptoms followed by a rash and lesions. Anyone feeling these symptoms should get medical attention and contact their medical provider.

On May 26, DC Health issued a Health Notice for District of Columbia Health Care Providers with clinical recommendations and reporting requirements for any suspected cases. In May 2022, Massachusetts confirmed a monkeypox case in a patient with recent travel to Canada; Texas and Maryland each reported a case in 2021 in people with recent travel to Nigeria. Since early May 2022, the United Kingdom has identified nine cases of monkeypox; the first case had recently traveled to Nigeria. None of the other cases have reported recent travel. There are currently 25 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the United States. DC Health

Read more about monkeypox here.