WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon offense that happened in the 600 block of Alabama Ave, Southeast, DC.

At around 5:30 p.m., police responded to Alabama Ave, for reports of a shooting, according to the news release. Police found an adult man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD said they are looking for the two suspects in the photograph.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or knows about this incident should take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.