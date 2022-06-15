WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro announced that 8 of the 7 thousand series cars will be back in service starting tomorrow.

Metro says since May they have been focused on training inspectors and test exercises to ensure a smooth launch. Starting Thursday we can expect to see only a portion of the 748 7000 series cars and it will only be on the green and yellow lines.

If the launch is a success, Metro expects to use the trains to increase service on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines to every 15 minutes in July.