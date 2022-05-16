WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Paul Wiedefeld was set to retire after six years in charge as the Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer in the summer, however today he has made the decision to make his retirement today.

“The WMATA Board of Directors has accepted Paul Wiedefeld’s decision to make his retirement effective today. In addition, Chief Operating Officer Joe Leader has resigned, effective immediately.

“The Board appreciates Paul’s and Joe’s commitment to WMATA over the last six years. We feel the timing is right for Interim General Manager and CEO Andy Off to lead the organization through this critical transition period, with a continued emphasis on safety. Safety is and will continue to be our top priority. We will look to Andy’s leadership to ensure we continue on this path.”