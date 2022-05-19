WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metro installed the very first automated inspection system to test wheelsets of the 7000-series railcars this week, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Engineers can start working on the next test with the first installation now complete.

Metro began reviewing the key components of its return to service plan last month.

The plan will include new inspection procedures and training for staff to safely maintain and inspect the 7000-series railcars which are set to return later this summer.