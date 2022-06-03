WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Friday brought old emotions to the surface for Crystal McNeal.

“It hurts that my son is gone,” McNeal said as she remembered her 11-year-old son, Davon. He got caught in the crossfire of two gangs on July 4, 2020.

“No child deserves to be robbed of his childhood, hope, dreams, or life,” McNeal said as she fought back tears.

The remarks came at the Secret Garden in Southeast DC, where she helped Mayor Muriel Bowser announce the the 202 for Peace campaign, a summer-long program aimed to reduce gun violence in the city.

“We never want to accept that the level of gun violence that we’ve seen in our neighborhoods, or homicides is normal, or our children normalize,” Bowser said.

The mayor’s new budget sets aside more than $80 million for the summer-long program to reduce gun violence that does not involve the use of police. That includes $13.5 million to expand recreation opportunities, especially or young people, and help find them jobs.

The announcement of the campaign took place in Ward 8, often regarded as the city’s most violent district. 21% of all the murders that happened around the District last year took place in this area. Bowser said the city can’t reduce gun violence by itself, everyone will have to help.

“If there wasn’t a gun involved, likely people would have lived to see another day,” Bowser said, speaking about victims such as Davon McNeal.

Crystal McNeal attended the ceremony just after three of her son’s killers learned their punishment.

Carlo General, 21, received 16 years in prison, Marcel Gordon, 27, got 10 years and Christen Wingfield, 24, was sentenced to 9 1/2 years. They pled guilty to the charges back in February. Daryle Bond, 20, is set to be sentenced in August to 7 1/2 to 9 1/2 years.