WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Bowser discussed public safety as D.C. citizens prepare for their travel and celebration plans this 4th of July weekend.

Mayor Bowser announces a new nightlife task force of police and non-law enforcement partners to ensure safety over the weekend.

“This weekend, we want people to have fun and enjoy our beautiful city — safely,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re deploying additional public safety resources throughout the weekend and we’re also calling on families and community partners to work with us to keep people safe. Let’s work together to engage our youth and young adults. Check in on the people in your circles – know where they are and who they’re with. And, all summer, let’s work together to keep our community safe. Families who are looking for safe, fun activities can go to summer.dc.gov to see what’s happening across the city.”

This event will take place live at 11:00 a.m. to watch click here.