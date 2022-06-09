WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser launched the Black Homeownership Strike Force Thursday morning.

Mayor Bowser joined the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development to kick off the Black Homeownership Strike Force. Together they announced the members who will serve on the committee.

Those members will work to identify actionable recommendations to support and increase homeownership for Black DC residents.

“The Black Homeownership Strike Force will address decades of racially discriminatory policies and practices that have hampered access to one of the most significant ways to build wealth for Black residents, which is homeownership,” said Mayor Bowser. “In partnership with the Strike Force, I intend to chart a path to rectify these problems with the recommendations and goals that emerge from its members and the public – and to set a 2030 goal for Black homeownership.”