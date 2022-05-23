WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A man was shot and killed inside of a tent Monday.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department heard gunshots at Thomas Circle and Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest just after 9:30 a.m.
Police found the man inside the tent with a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.
His identity has not been released.
The Metropolitan Police Department offers a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.