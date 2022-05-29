WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Hundreds of motorcyclists from across the country made their way to D.C. on Sunday to honor all the fallen soldiers this memorial day weekend at the annual “Ride to Remember” event.

Several riders from all over the country put on their helmets and hit the road for a special reason.

“We don’t forget those that have served our country,” said Double D, a member of the U.S. Military Vets rider group. “It’s very important for us to come out here to show them to show them that, you know, they’re not forgotten and our support to help them come home,” he said.

The Ride to Remember the event memorializes veterans’ lives, those alive and gone.

“One of the reasons that we come every year is to celebrate life and not death so much,” said John Aragona, co-founder of the Faithful Few Marine Core riders.

They’re always raising awareness for the veterans who took their own lives.

And bring awareness to the veterans that have lost their battle to suicide.

“22 vets take their life by their own hand every day,” said John Reando, National President of AMVETS riders. “I want to see the vets taken care of. I want to see all of our soldiers as left behind brought home inexcusable,” he said.

Reando is a veteran. He says Riding to Remember is personal. “It’s just when you have your brothers out there that no one knows where they are. They’re not accounted for. We want accountability,” he said.

Many Faithful Few Marine Core riders members made their way to RFK stadium from several different states, including Florida. Aragona says this event is a big deal.



“We think of our brothers that didn’t come home. This place, people say thanks for your service, and they give you a hug,” he said.

Reando says he hopes seeing veterans and supporters riding together with the same goal sends this message.

“Show your support for your bets. Without the vets, where would we be they don’t get enough credit.”