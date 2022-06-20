WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Primary Election Day in the District is June 21. As long as your voter registration is all squared away, it’s you opportunity to shape the candidate pool as we head towards the November 2022 General Election.

We put some information together to help you navigate the primary.

When are polls open?

The hours for Washington’s Election Day Vote Centers are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where do I vote?

The district has Election Day Vote Centers throughout its eight wards. Although you may have one of the vote centers you typically hit, you can cast your ballot at any vote center, regardless of your home address.

You can visit the Board of Elections’ website for the full list of vote centers.

If you want to find the one that’s closest to you, you can pop in your address here.

What about mail-in ballots?

You can return your completed mail-in ballot to any drop box until 8 p.m. on June 21. You also have the option to send your ballot to the Board of Elections via United States Postal Service. The ballot has to be postmarked by June 21 and the board has to receive it no later than June 28. You also can complete the ballot you received in the mail, then take it to any vote center on Election Day.

Who’s running in the primary?

In a few words: plenty of people. Of course, one of the big races is for D.C. Mayor.

Four Democrats are on the primary ballot for mayor, including the incumbent, Muriel E. Bowser. Those hoping to take her place as the Democratic candidate are James Butler, Trayon “Washington DC” White, and Robert White.

On the Republican side, Stacia R. Hall is unopposed.

We’ve included a full list of races and primary hopefuls here:

