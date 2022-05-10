WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three shootings that left one man dead and three others injured. The incidents happened within one and a half hours on the evening of May 10.

The first shooting happened at 8:07 p.m. According to the public information officer, two men were shot in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. When officers arrived, one man was conscious and breathing, and the other man was not. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There is not currently any suspect information for this shooting.

TWO MORE SHOOTINGS — both in SE DC. @DCPoliceDept confirm that officers were called to 600 block of Malcolm X Ave SE around 9:20. One adult male victim, unconscious but breathing — he was transported to local hospital. HOMICIDE has been dispatched. (1/2) — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) May 11, 2022

Police were called to the Popeyes at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast and Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast, at 9:20 p.m. Responding officers found one man who had been shot. According to the public information officer, he was unconscious, but breathing. Homicide was also called to the scene. Police said they are looking for a black man wearing black pants with a white shirt.

Ten minutes later, officers were called to the 2600 block of Stanton Road Southeast and found another man shot. That man was conscious and breathing. Police said they are looking for a black man wearing a black jacket.