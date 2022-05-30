(WDVM) — As the Memorial Day holiday weekend comes to a close, “The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer” begins. The days signify the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when statistics show that deadly crashes involving teenage drivers go up.

AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean explained, “From 2010 to 2019, more than seven thousand people died nationwide in crashes involving teens.” Dean said that more than 150 of those fatal crashes were in Virginia and almost 120 were in Maryland.

Various companies, such as AAA, are bringing awareness to the 100 Deadliest Days, and all are looking to parents as the first line of defense. Dean said, “It’s time for parents to have that talk. If it’s been a while since they had that talk with them, just to remind them. We know in the summertime, kids get in the car with their friends and sometimes those safety messages get lost.”

According to the new AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index, about 72 percent of teen drivers aged 16-18 admitted to having engaged in at least one of the following risky behaviors in the past 30 days:

Driving 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street (47 percent)

Driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway (40 percent)

Texting (35 percent)

Red-light running (32 percent)

Aggressive driving (31 percent)

Drowsy driving (25 percent)

Driving without a seatbelt (17 percent)

Dean added an extra reminder for parents to lead by example.