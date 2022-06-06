WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health announced that they are expanding access to families and their kids to get vaccinated for the upcoming school year, which is required by law to make sure the students are fully compliant with the required vaccinations to attend school.

Children should seek their primary medical provider first, but if a family does not have a health care provider for their child, they can go to any pediatric clinic in any ward. The family can also reach out to the following facilities, according to a press release from the mayor’s office:

School-based Health Centers – families with students ages 4 and older will be able to visit any school-based health center regardless of where the student is enrolled for a vaccination-only appointment.

District Mobile Medical Units – DC Health is also working with several community providers to place mobile units at schools, recreation centers, COVID centers, and other community locations in all eight wards, starting in August.

Vaccine Exchange – Schools can use the vaccine exchange to request and coordinate on-site vaccination clinics with health providers.

In addition, DC health said they will coordinate to help the families who their child have no update-to-date vaccination status, and starting this week, the C health contact trace force will be mobilized to call families who are not up to date, and they will connect the families with service providers for further assistance.

If the students are not fully compliant with the required vaccinations, they are not permitted to attend the school after the 20th day of admission.

Here are lists of school immunization requirements guide:





For more information, go to their website.