WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Bowser has announced plans to expand the requirements for contractors and other building-related projects in DC to include special liability coverage in the event of construction-related damages.

According to a press release from the Mayor’s office the “Protecting Adjacent and Adjoining Property Owners from Construction Damage Amendment Act of 2022” requires property owners, contractors, and persons applying for construction and demolition permits to obtain liability insurance; insuring adjacent and adjoining property owners for loss or damage arising out of that work.

“Homeownership is critical for helping residents stay and build wealth in the District, and this legislation will add to our toolkit of resources that support homeowners in maintaining and protecting their homes,” said Mayor Bowser.“With the Insurance Education Center, we also have another tool for helping residents and local businesses navigate a complex system so that they can stay educated, informed, and insured.”

The legislation launches in conjunction with the DCRA Insurance Education Center, a new initiative from the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) designed to help educate and protect property owners before they are negatively affected by a potentially damaging construction project.