WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Black Pride goes back more than 30 years, but this year is special because we haven’t celebrated in person for the last two years.

“Several people who we’ve lost disengaged from medical care and are unfortunately not here with us anymore,” said DeMarc Hickson, Executive Director of US helping the US, People Into Living. “It was very important for us to come together and show unity.”

DC Black Pride comes just days before pride month. People in the Black LGBTQ+ community tell me this is their chance to be seen because they feel they aren’t always represented in mainstream events.

“We do not have enough recognition, we don’t have enough representation for our community,” said Tessa Jelani, Us Helping Us, Community Health Worker & Trans Advocate,” Especially since a lot of the culture in the LGBT community comes from the black community, so we just wanted to highlight us.”

Us Helping Us, People Into Living is a nonprofit focused on improving the health and well-being of the black LGBTQ+ community. Their overall goals are to reduce the impact of HIV/AIDS, provide more mental health resources, and address mental health stigmas.

For more information about DC Black Pride, visit here.