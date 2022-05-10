WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is filing a lawsuit against the owner of a house that has been sitting vacant in Ward 6.

Officials say that more than 3,000 homes across Washington are vacant. Racine said in a tweet that D.C. residents “are struggling to find a safe, affordable place to live.”

The Council of D.C. has imposed higher taxes on vacant houses.

The lawsuit claims that 10th and C Streets Associates is submitting false occupancy claims to the District to pay lower taxes. Racine said that the house has been vacant since 2015, saying that the owner’s behavior is “not acceptable.”