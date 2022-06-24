WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been almost a week since the Something in the Water festival but people are still talking about how Justin Timberlake failed at trying the “beat ya feet” dance.

“He needs help, I need to help him or someone from my team needs to give him some lessons,” said John Pearson, better known as “Crazy Legz.”

Even Mayor Bowser posted the clip of JT on twitter and said she would consider forgiving him if Pharrell brought the festival back to DC. But Crazy Legs says JT isn’t forgiven until he gets a lesson from one of the DC professionals! The “beat ya feet Queen” though gave JT his props for even trying.

“It’s a lot of people that could learn that haven’t learned and they’re from here so for him to get up in front of all those people, that’s a big deal,” said Queen P.