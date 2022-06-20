WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sunday, at the Moechella event that DC Officials called an unpermitted event, a 15-year-old boy lost his life after being one out of four victims shot. Metropolitan Police Department’s Chief of Police, Chief Contee, has released an official statement.

Last night’s shooting tragically took the life of a 15 year-old boy and left three others, including an MPD officer, injured. The person who took Chase’s life and brought this violence to our community must be held accountable. The investigation is ongoing as detectives canvass the scene to collect evidence and conduct witness interviews. We are urging community members to share any information, photos, or videos that would be of assistance in our investigative process. Chief Contee

Police are asking anyone with information to help identify a suspect to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text anonymously to 50411.

Anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an individual responsible for any homicide in the District of Columbia is eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.