WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to a Tweet from the DC Police Department, a car hit several people, and a fireworks stand.

According to DC RealTime News, two people are dead after a car drove into people and a fireworks stand in DC.

The accident happened at Minnesota Ave. Northeast & Nannie Halen Burroughs Ave. Northeast. DC Fire and EMS have taken the people hit to a hospital, according to DC RealTime News.

AUTO COLLISION W/MULTIPLE PEDASTRIANS STRUCK AT FIREWORK STAND: IAO Minn Ave. N.E. & Nannie Halen Burroughs Ave. N.E. MPD major crash is on scene investigating an auto collision with an individual driving a vehicle striking multiple pedestrians at a firework stand. @DCNewsNow — DC REALTIME NEWS (@RealTimeNews10) July 2, 2022