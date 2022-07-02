WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to a Tweet from the DC Police Department, a car hit several people, and a fireworks stand.
According to DC RealTime News, two people are dead after a car drove into people and a fireworks stand in DC.
The accident happened at Minnesota Ave. Northeast & Nannie Halen Burroughs Ave. Northeast. DC Fire and EMS have taken the people hit to a hospital, according to DC RealTime News.
