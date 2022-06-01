WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are investigating a traffic accident in the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Potomac Ave. in Southeast that sent a boy to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a pedestrian struck around 7:50 Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found one vehicle involved with a boy struck, the boy was transported to the local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

As it right now, police still remain on the scene for investigation and a portion of Pennsylvania Ave. remains closed to the traffic.

Stick with WDVM for details on this developing story.