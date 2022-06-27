There are certain criteria people have to meet in order to be considered eligible for the vaccination. First and foremost, they have to live in Washington.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health said that people who live in the District and are eligible for a monkeypox vaccination would have the opportunity to make an appointment to get one beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, June 27.

The number of appointments is limited. Besides living in Washington, people who are considered eligible to be vaccinated have to be at least 18 years old. They also must fall into one of these categories:

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) sexual partners or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days; or

Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men; or

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender); or

Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)

Monkeypox vaccinations are free, based on availability, and will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 7530 Georgia Ave. NW.

A total of 300 appointments were available Monday to be booked for Tuesday and Thursday. Bowser and DC Health said if the District received additional doses of vaccine from the federal government, the vaccination appointment site would reopen on Wednesday for Sunday appointments.

If you book an appointment, you’ll need to have proof that you made one along with proof of residency when you go to get your shot. Proof of residency includes an identification card with D.C. address, a utility bill or other mail with your name and a D.C. address, or a current D.C. lease or mortgage with your name on it.

You can book an appointment here, again, starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with bodily fluids or monkeypox lesions/rash. It can spread during intimate contact between people, including respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, during intimate physical contact, including sex, kissing, or hugging, as well as touching fabrics and objects during sex that were used by a person with monkeypox, such as bedding and towels. Although it is rare, it can be serious.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox often include flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash and lesions on the skin. Most cases don’t require hospitalization, but monkeypox is dangerous, highly contagious, and uncomfortable. While monkeypox can spread to anyone, the majority of current cases in the District are in men who have sex with men.

If you have symptoms of monkeypox or you want to get tested for orthopoxvirus, the parent virus of monkeypox, you can visit your doctor or a wellness clinic.