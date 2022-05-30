WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Baby formula shortages have some desperate mothers turning to breast milk to feed their babies, but equity divides and high costs are making it difficult to get their hands on a bottle.

According to the National Association of Neonatal Nurses, donor milk costs about $4.50 an ounce. To put that into perspective, newborns can feed 8 to 12 times per day.

Those costs add up, and milk donors say the formula shortage and access to breast milk is a multi-faceted issue with no clear solution. Mothers who donate say the current formula shortage should sound an alarm for lawmakers to create change.

“It is so hard to imagine how hard it must be to have to worry about just feeding your baby every day,” said Rachel Mulford, a mother and milk donor. “There’s just so many layers of the economic privilege there and medical privilege. Then, you have the formula companies who can profit off of that lack, and they can step in and say, ‘Just buy our product.'”

Mulford is able to feed her baby through her own breast milk, but some women aren’t as fortunate — whether that be not being able to produce breast milk, or having a job that doesn’t allow adequate pumping time.



“If you don’t keep up with how much you’re pumping at work, you won’t produce the same amount the baby is eating at home,” said Mulford. “That’s what causes supply to diminish, and then you do have to depend on formula.”

Some donors say the lack of access to milk is an issue embedded within society.

“In this country, I think we rob many women of the opportunity to even establish breastfeeding,” said Lelac Almagor, milk donor and mother.

Almagor believes certain work conditions and parental leaves that aren’t long enough, and certain conditions can make it difficult for women to pump in the office.

“I am really grateful to be able to donate breast milk, but I also know that’s not any kind of systemic solution to the problem. We need adequate paid parental leave for everybody,” said Almagor.

Some women are relying on milk donations as a short-term fix to feed their babies during the shortage, but it isn’t a long-term solution.

The Breastfeeding Center of Greater Washington saw a spike early on for donor milk requests, but breast milk is hard to come by, and it isn’t cheap.



“Milk banks are wonderful resources, but their main focus is providing milk to NICUS and hospitals,” said Gina Caruso, executive director at the Breastfeeding Center of Greater Washington. “When they have additional milk available, they can provide it for outpatient use.”

The Breastfeeding Center of Greater Washington has also seen a surge in women asking to become donors.

They expect to see a marked increase in donations over the coming weeks and months. However, for those women who can’t afford the cost of breast milk, it means continuing to search the shelves at stores.



“Those who are well resourced are less affected by the crisis. This is more of a policy issue, and we need to bring it back that,” said Caruso. “We need to stop putting this on individual families and stop telling them they should have breastfed. That’s not an option for some people.”