WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An artist who grew up in the DMV, Jessica Stahl, is making an impression across the country with a political cartoon she drew in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The artwork makes a statement about what Stahl said is a man’s influence over women’s rights. “I wanted to send a message that Lady Liberty will dominate Uncle Sam in the end and reclaim our independence for all women and all people with a uterus,” Stahl said.

She created the piece prior to the SCOTUS decision, with plans of releasing it on July Fourth. She explained, “This year especially, I find the irony of celebrating our country’s liberty and freedom while female and reproductive liberty is at stake.”

Stahl offered the art to people through her Instagram account, @vanillacooldance, where she posted links to download the artwork, request posters or stickers be delivered by mail and order merchandise with the drawing on it.

She said, “I think everyone feels a great sense of being overwhelmed, and not really knowing how they can help so I wanted to, in my own small way, empower my community, to enable them to do something of their own to add to the demonstrations around the country.”

For all orders on merchandise, Stahl is donating 40 percent of the proceeds to Planned Parenthood. Additionally, Stahl has a link on the page to donate directly to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Since the release of the art campaign, Stahl has had requests for posters and stickers in 25 states, and people have been posting large versions of the art in some of the country’s biggest cities.

“I really hope that when people see this artwork throughout the streets, especially in the red states, that they feel a sense of empowerment when all else feels lost,” Stahl said.

The link to Stahl’s “Lady Liberty” page can be reached through her Instagram, or by scanning the QR code on the artwork.