DC Health had two batches of appointments available on 7/2 and 7/5, both of which filled up in minutes.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Around 900 slots to get a monkeypox vaccine in the District filled up quickly over the weekend. DC Health told DC News Now that they recently received 1,206 doses of the vaccine, JYNNEOS, before opening up appointments on Saturday and Tuesday.

DC Health posted a tweet on the morning of Tuesday, July 5, saying that District residents could schedule the vaccine appointments beginning at 1:00 p.m. They posted a second tweet at 1:06 p.m. saying that all of the appointments had been scheduled.

Residents responded on social media after the appointments closed commenting on how quickly the appointments had filled up.

This was not the first time that vaccine appointments filled up quickly — the first batch of appointments opened on Saturday, July 2, when D.C. Health sent a notification at 2:05 p.m. that all of the slots for the day had been scheduled.

DC Health told DC News Now that they opened around 900 appointments between the two days, all of which were scheduled.

Between Saturday and today [Tuesday], a total of ~ 900 appointments were made available and scheduled. DC Health does not have information about how many doses it will receive in mid-July. Statement from DC Health

Officials said that they do not know what the scheduling process for the next batch of doses that will be arriving in mid-July will look like until they receive those vaccines.

Data on these deliveries will be available every Wednesday online beginning July 6.