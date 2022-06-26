WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 45-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast, DC.

According to the news release, at around 4:47 p.m. police got a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the area they found an adult male with a gunshot wound, with no signs of life. The victim was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner.

Jason Ford, of Northwest DC has been identified as the victim.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.