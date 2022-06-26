WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 23-year-old is dead after a shooting in the 500 block of 50th Street, Northeast, that happened Sunday morning.

According to the news release, at around 12:41 a.m., police got a shooting call. When arriving at the area, they found two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS took the victims to a hospital.

One of the victims 23, year-old Markel Ford, of Northeast, DC, died from his injuries after life-saving efforts

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.