WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In the midst of a surge of violent crime in the area, 22 people charged with distributing drugs have been taken off the streets.

A year-long investigation between D.C. police, the FBI adn the DEA led to these arrests, with 13 of them happening on Wednesday. Over half of those arrested had prior arrests for illegal guns, and almost half have prior arrests for felony violence.

Along with the arrests, 11 guns, over 500 grams of fentanyl and almost 400 grams of crack cocaine were seized.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said that this was a big step in putting violent criminals behind bars.

One suspect is still on the loose.