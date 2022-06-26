WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old was shot and killed in the 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest.

According to the news release, at around 12:09 a.m., police got a call of a shooting. When police arrived, they found an adult female “unconscious and unresponsive.”Police also found a juvenile female with a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS took both women to the hospital for treatment.

After life-saving efforts, 18-year-old Kyndall Myers, of District Heights, Md., was pronounced dead.

A third victim, this being a male juvenile, walked into another local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

