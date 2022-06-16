WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old is dead and another person was injured after a shooting on Wednesday night on Hillside Road.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) first responded around 8:37 p.m. Officers found two men who had been shot. The first victim, Deandre Coleman of Southeast, DC, was pronounced dead on the scene after life-saving efforts.

The second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that anyone with any information call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. MPD offers a reward up to $25,000 for anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest and conviction.