WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are now investigating after a 16 year-old boy was shot and killed in a northeast D.C. neighborhood.

Around 1 A.M. on Tuesday, a teenager was shot and killed in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace in northeast D.C., according to a tweet from the D.C. Police Department.

DC News Now reporter Christy Matino is currently on scene investigating, she received the following comment from a neighbor of the victim. He tells us his sister made the 911 call.

“At first, I thought it was just a whole bunch of fireworks. Next thing I know, there were a lot of people screaming and yelling for help, asking for someone to call the police,” said the neighbor. “I heard people saying ‘Keep his head up’….that’s when I went to the living room, and my sister was already on the phone, looking out the window.”

The neighbor also says the neighborhood is not safe, and shootings are a common occurrence in this area. He is planning to move within the next 2 months.

Police are looking for a Black male with a white collared shirt. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call 911 with event #I20220334602.