Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
70°
Washington, DC
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
US & World
Election West Virginia
Roe v. Wade
Coronavirus
Traffic
Washington, DC
Virginia
Maryland
West Virginia
Entertainment
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Mental Health Break
inFOCUS
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic hosts Trailblaze Challenge
Son of Casey White victim starts fundraiser for witness
Video
A call for COVID funding ahead of possible surge
Video
A local family tries to recover after a devastating …
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Weather Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Maryland Sports
DC Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Mount Basketball
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Pawesome Pets
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
Best & Brightest
#SomethingGood
Gift of Giving Back
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Contests
Best & Brightest
Free Pizza Friday
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Remarkable Women
Best & Brightest
Program Schedule
This Just In
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
About BestReviews
News Dubs
Regional News Partners
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Washington, DC
A call for COVID funding ahead of possible surge
Organization raises lupus awareness
Baby formula causes parents to panic
Biden announces $10B for public safety
Tampa leaders meet with Biden on tackling violent …
Mayor Bowser highlights DC’s mental health hotline
Sen. Rand Paul blocks $40B Ukraine aid package
More Washington, DC
US formula shortage: Lawmakers promise action
Biden pushes for more COVID funding
Trump sells Washington hotel
Virginia Del. Danica Roem launches state Senate bid
Teen girl arrested for Dunbar High School bomb threat
National Cathedral bell rings for COVID-19 deaths
Senate expected to pass $40B Ukraine aid package
DC Sports
GW Softball to play in A-10 Championship
GW softball downs St. Louis in 1st A10 champ. game
Commanders 2022-23 schedule released
Mystics open season 3-0, best record in WNBA
Georgetown men’s lax enters tourney as No. 2 seed
Sierra Lange: GW Softball’s ace in the hole
Capitals fall in OT to Panthers, series tied at 2
Good Counsel, St. John’s win WCAC lacrosse titles
View All DC Sports
Capitol Review
NATO’s influence in the Russia-Ukraine war
Protecting Ukrainian refugee children
On the ground in Ukraine with UNICEF
Sen. Capito Recaps Visit to Poland, Germany Pt. 1
Sen. Capito Recaps Visit to Poland, Germany Pt. 2
GOP Rep. Bob Good on Biden’s SOTU
View All Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Veterans Voices: Hagerstown’s aviation heritage
Veterans Voices: A legend is laid to rest
Veterans Voices: The crossroads of history
Marching with a purpose: preventing veteran suicide
Veterans Voices: Red Ball Express
Veteran’s Voices: U.S. prisoner of war in Germany
View All Veterans Voices
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Son of Casey White victim starts fundraiser for witness
Results: 2022 Berkeley County primary elections
Are gas prices going up again? Yes and here’s why
More than 20 indicted after drug bust in Hagerstown
17-year-old arrested after pursuit with stolen car
Tweets by NexstarDC
Meet the Team
Anna Wiernicki
Alexandra Limon
Raquel Martin
Trending Stories
Son of Casey White victim starts fundraiser for witness
Results: 2022 Berkeley County primary elections
Are gas prices going up again? Yes and here’s why