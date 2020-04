WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — As of April 3, the nation’s capital has reported 145 new positive cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total up to 902 cases.

To go along with the new cases, D.C. reported six new deaths that are related to COVID-19. The total for the District of Columbia now rises to 21 deaths.

Residents are being encouraged to stay at home and only leave the household for essential reasons.